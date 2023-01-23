Telford housing developments strike gold at prestigious awards

A street scene at Doseley Park in Shropshire

David Wilson Homes’ Eastfields and Emerald Grove developments in Lawley Village, Telford have both been awarded the Gold category in 2022’s Great Places Awards.

The award honours the best housing developments, based on a number of elements including community facilities, access to public transport and a sufficient mix of housing types and tenure suit local requirements.

Shropshire is a popular area for homebuyers looking to find the perfect mix of country and city living.

Since their establishment, both developments have been in high demand from savvy buyers and a variety of properties on all of the developments have been snapped up off the market.

Dominic Harman, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia said: “We are thrilled to have received these awards for two of our developments in Shropshire.

"We are so passionate about providing premier housing for all of our customers.