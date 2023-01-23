Notification Settings

Telford company gearing up to help fight dementia

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

A Telford company has announced a new fundraising challenge following a pledge to help fight dementia.

MyWorkwear has announced a new fundraising challenge, the RADical Rogues Rally, following a pledge to help fight dementia by supporting the charity, Race Against Dementia, for a second year.

MyWorkwear, a supplier of customised clothing and personalised workwear, has made Race Against Dementia its nominated charity for a second year.

The charity is close to everyone's heart at the company, as its founder Mike Worthington passed away from dementia with Lewy bodies in 2021.

After undertaking the CannonBawz Challenge last year and raising over £6,000 with a group of fellow drivers, the company was keen to launch a new challenge in 2023.

And staff came up with RADIcal Rogues Rally, which is going to be headed by co-Managing Director, James Worthington.

It will take place from May 19-22 when a selection of sports and classic cars will tour around four different routes in Wales, adding up to over 500 miles.

James said: “After losing my father to dementia I was moved to support the fight against this terrible disease and I am determined to raise as much money as possible for Race Against Dementia.

"The RADical Rogues Rally will hopefully act as a strong start to our fundraising and beat our total from last year. We hope it will also be an event that will grow in the future.”

A number of other Race Against Dementia supporters have already signed up to join the event.

John Race, Paint Facility & Technical Lead at Charge Cars and one of MyWorkwear’s customers, agreed to be James’s co-driver.

They will be joined by other MyWorkwear customers Phil Stanley, owner of TWP Group, Steve Wood, Castings Operations Director at Bridge Aluminium Ltd and HCM Engineering’s MD, Simon Hanson, who lost his father to dementia.

Tony Sartorius, MD of Alucast will also be joining the RADical Rogues in May.

To support James and the team on this challenge, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/radicalroguesrally

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

