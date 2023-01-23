AceOn's Alex and Mark Thompson and Richard Partington

The record-breaking year has seen the company growing on all fronts – including a seven-figure increase in the value of its exports.

AceOn Group managing director Mark Thompson said 2023 would be the Year of the Battery as demand soared for renewable and energy storage technology in the face of the growing climate and energy crisis.

And he said AceOn had its sights set on further growth as it remained at the cutting edge of developing new green technology.

“Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, which left energy markets in turmoil and gas and electricity prices reaching all-time highs, interest in renewable energy generation and battery storage has grown massively,” said Mark.

“It presents a more affordable – and green – way for businesses to power their operations. It’s a great solution for homeowners and social housing too, where fuel poverty is on the increase.”

While the roll out of the company’s commercial battery storage offer and a new partnership with Rebel Energy to provide solar and battery storage to social housing providers contributed to its success in 2022, Mark said the export success was particularly pleasing.

He said: “We’ve been trying to crack the export market for some time and 2022 was the year it really took off for us. The ‘Made in Britain’ label is still a recognised sign of quality and we’ve been able to leverage our reputation as a British manufacturer to secure some big orders and a seven-figure increase in the value of our exports business in 2022.

“We were even selected as a Regional Export Champion by the Department for International Trade (DIT) to share our experiences with other Midlands’ business, which is a huge compliment.”

Behind AceOn’s success is a growing team, based at the company’s head office. Over the last year, the workforce has increased by 10 per cent plus with high profile appointments across the board including the appointment of three new directors.

Looking ahead to 2023 the company’s growth trajectory is set to continue as consumers and businesses #DitchTheDiesel and other carbon-based fuels and energy in favour of greener alternatives. Batteries are an essential part of the energy transition and AceOn is well-placed to deliver them.