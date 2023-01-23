Team to broadcast live from launch of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards

The SBLTV team on location at Marrington Hall near Chirbury, talking to Morris & Company director Chris Morris

Shropshire Business Live TV (SBLTV), an award-winning monthly magazine-style show which is live streamed at the end of each month, is now into its third series.

The team will be broadcasting their first show of 2023 live from Salop Leisure in Shrewsbury on Thursday.

The show will include a preview of the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, which are being officially launched at Salop Leisure later that day.

Other guests will include the chief executive of Shropshire Council, Andy Begley, the managing director of the reigning Shropshire company of the Year, Neal Hooper of Aico, and wealth management expert Nick Jones.

There will also be an on-location report from the stunning Marrington Hall near Chirbury, which is home to a new tourism venture launched by multi-faceted family business Morris & Company.

SBLTV features panel-style debate, expert advice and analysis and is produced and delivered by Yarrington.

Producer and presenter Carl Jones said: “We are all absolutely delighted with the success of SBLTV, which has built up a growing and loyal audience since its launch in October 2020.

“With face-to-face interaction severely limited during Covid, we were all looking for new and innovative ways to get our messages across, which is why the channel was launched.

“We felt this would be a fresh and creative way for the business community to stay connected, informed, and hopefully entertained too, and since the end of lockdown, it has gone from strength to strength. Although it is predominantly watched by West Midlands-based viewers, we have also attracted interest from as far afield as the USA, and across Europe.”