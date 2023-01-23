The team

The Newport-based company has also seen a growth in business as it continues to play a leading role in supporting firms of all sizes to build their business through digital marketing and web design.

That commitment to excellence will of course continue in 2023, a big year in digital marketing with the world of Google Analytics facing a significant change to the way it operates from July 1 - a deadline which has prompted a warning to businesses from

Ascendancy director Helen Culshaw said: “Ascendancy marked 18 years in business in 2022 and I couldn’t be more pleased with the progression of the company. A lot has happened during the year but our goal as always is to maintain the highest level of service and support to clients.

“Our client-base has continued to increase and we have also hosted a series of successful webinars to support e-commerce businesses across the UK as firms look to develop and improve their e-commerce offering.

“We officially opened our newly-refurbished offices, with Newport Mayor Ian Perry cutting the ribbon. It was a proud day as we invited clients, suppliers and local guests to join the team inside the company base at Chetwynd End.

“The business has taken on three apprentices over the last year – part of our ongoing commitment to provide training and placement opportunities for young people.

“We were delighted during the summer to celebrate the double achievement of two the team picking up their degrees at a graduation ceremony in London,” Helen added.

“Jay Snooks and Emily Beech both obtained a degree in BSc (Hons) Digital and Technology Solutions after studying part-time alongside their day job. They were fully supported throughout by Ascendancy which also funded their three-year course.”

Helen was also pleased to become an Enterprise Adviser and is looking forward to becoming more involved in this scheme in 2023.

“The focus is on working with a local school or college to support pathways into the adviser’s industry - shaping the futures of young people and bridging the gap between education and the workplace,” she adds.

“Looking ahead, 2023 sees an important deadline in the world of Google Analytics. Universal Analytics - the most current data collection technology for web-based analytics - will stop working on July 1st and is being replaced by Google Analytics 4, a service which is already available.

“Google Analytics 4 is the next generation of analytics which collects event-based data from apps and websites. Benefits include improved customer journey tracking, enhanced visualisations and reporting, more intelligent tracking features and user privacy, more powerful audiences for ad campaigns and improved analyses of user engagement.