Ludlow M&S Food store plans formally lodged

A proposal from Avenbury Properties to Shropshire Council asks permission to build a retail unit for the story on land to the south of Sheet Street in the town.

The plan includes access works, a car park, eight electric vehicle charging bays, a cycle rack and a service yard, as well as landscaping.

The site is opposite the Eco Park on land along Sheet Road, east of the A49 and a 20-minute walk from the town centre.

It could bring 70 jobs to the town.

Shropshire Council’s planners are also being asked to approve a change of use application for Billingsley Park Lodges near Bridgnorth.

The proposals would see two additional timber holiday lodges created, along with six timber pods.

The plans also include an access road, landscaping and a mini sewage treatment plant.

***

Four affordable homes could be built at land to the east of Bull Ring in Claverley, if proposals are given the green light, and another plan would see an agricultural storage building created at Newnham Hall, Yockleton, if permission is granted.

***

A redundant agricultural building is the focus of a fresh proposal – to convert the building to a home, on land to the west of Blundell Farm, Holly Lane, Stottesdon.

***

A school could see an extension under proposals to be considered by the council’s planning officers.

Whittington C of E School has applied for permission to build a single storey extension at the site.

The extension would connect into the existing school and would provide three new classrooms.

***

National Highways has reminded people of plans for a number of speed limits to be put in place for the A49 north of Leebotwood. The restrictions on the Leebotwood stretch will come into force on Monday, and will last until Friday.

They will be in place for 24 hours a day, and include a variety of 10, 20 and 40mph speed limits. The 10mph limit will be in place while signs display ‘convoy working’.

***

A road will be closed for ten hours while a utilities company sets up a new connection for a customer.

Shropshire Council said Dinham in Ludlow will be shut on January 29.

The closure will allow for Severn Trent Water engineers to carry out the connection work.

An alternative route for drivers will be signposted.

***

A road will be closed for engineers to carry out essential repairs.

Shropshire Council said that the drivers would not be able to use the A51 at the Square, between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Sunday, January 29.

The closure is to allow for the replacement of a defective manhole cover.

An alternative route will be available via the A525, the A34, the A53, and the A51.

***

A route will be closed for more than 250 days to allow for the reconstruction of a bridge.

From today drivers will not be able to use Schoolhouse Bridge at Long Lane, Crickheath, for 251 days.

The closure will allow for work to reconstruct a bridge over the Montgomery Canal.