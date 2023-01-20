The property sold at 2-3 Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury is arranged over four floors.

The property at 2-3 Wyle Cop, arranged over four floors, has been sold to a retained client, with TSR continuing to manage the multi-occupied period building.

The property comprises two shops on the ground and basement levels - Joseph Hayes Opticians and Cooking Kneads Ltd - with office space on the two upper floors let to Jamie Challinor Insurance Solutions Ltd and other independent businesses.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for TSR, said: “This is a significant investment property in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre and we are pleased to have completed an off-market deal with a retained client.

“The building is well appointed fronting Wyle Cop, close to the end of High Street, and we are delighted to continue to manage the property