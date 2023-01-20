The property at 2-3 Wyle Cop, arranged over four floors, has been sold to a retained client, with TSR continuing to manage the multi-occupied period building.
The property comprises two shops on the ground and basement levels - Joseph Hayes Opticians and Cooking Kneads Ltd - with office space on the two upper floors let to Jamie Challinor Insurance Solutions Ltd and other independent businesses.
Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for TSR, said: “This is a significant investment property in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre and we are pleased to have completed an off-market deal with a retained client.
“The building is well appointed fronting Wyle Cop, close to the end of High Street, and we are delighted to continue to manage the property
“The sale once more illustrates the strong demand for income producing properties in Shrewsbury town centre and further afield.”