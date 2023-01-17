Shrewsbury swimmers make waves thanks to Persimmon support

The team from Persimmon hand over a cheque to Shrewsbury Swimming Club

Developers Persimmon Homes West Midlands have made the donation to Shrewsbury Amateur Swimming Club.

The club has been raising money to cover the rising cost of pool hire due to increased energy bills as well as to support its members who are affected by the cost of living crisis.

The funds will also be used to purchase some much-needed equipment and to help the club as it continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anna Fletcher at Shrewsbury Amateur Swimming Club said: “We’re absolutely delighted by this kind donation from Persimmon Homes. We were dependent on funding from individuals and groups to secure the future of our club and this thoughtful gift has meant that we’re able to keep the club running indefinitely.

“The benefits that swimming brings in terms of wellness, confidence and camaraderie is immeasurable - hence why we are so passionate about our long-term success and also why the support of local businesses like Persimmon means so much to us.”

Daniel Hassall, managing director of Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in.

"We’re always delighted to lend a hand to charities and community groups to boost their ongoing initiatives or contribute to causes that mean a lot to them.”

“It’s great to see Shrewsbury Amateur Swimming Club start 2023 off right and it’s brilliant to have played a part in that. All of us at Persimmon West Midlands wish them the very best for the future.”

Alex Wagner, ward councillor for Bowbrook said: “It was fantastic to see the community rally in support of Shrewsbury Swimming Club, to safeguard its future for generations to come.