Former Bridgnorth pub 'with significant potential' up for sale at £425,000

The Bull

The Bull, in Bridge Street, which is currently used by Bridgnorth Rugby Club as a social club and changing facilities is being marketed by Halls Commercial Property.

A listing on OnTheMarket says: "This is a substantial property with significant potential currently comprising of a licensed premises with ancillary accommodation and car parking.

"It is prominently located in the sought after town and a rare opportunity to acquire a freehold property in the town of Bridgnorth.

The Bull in Bridgnorth. Photo: Halls/OnTheMarket.

"The property comprises of a substantial property that is in part two and part single storey with a cellar area and benefits from a car parking area accessed from Bridge Street.

"It is currently arranged to provide a licensed public house with accommodation providing former changing rooms that were used by Bridgnorth Rugby Club."

"The property is understood not to be Listed, but is located in an established Conservation Area."