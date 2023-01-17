Notification Settings

Former Bridgnorth pub 'with significant potential' up for sale at £425,000

By Matthew Panter

A former Bridgnorth pub with 'significant potential' has been put up for sale for offers in excess of £425,000.

The Bull
The Bull

The Bull, in Bridge Street, which is currently used by Bridgnorth Rugby Club as a social club and changing facilities is being marketed by Halls Commercial Property.

A listing on OnTheMarket says: "This is a substantial property with significant potential currently comprising of a licensed premises with ancillary accommodation and car parking.

"It is prominently located in the sought after town and a rare opportunity to acquire a freehold property in the town of Bridgnorth.

The Bull in Bridgnorth. Photo: Halls/OnTheMarket.

"The property comprises of a substantial property that is in part two and part single storey with a cellar area and benefits from a car parking area accessed from Bridge Street.

"It is currently arranged to provide a licensed public house with accommodation providing former changing rooms that were used by Bridgnorth Rugby Club."

The Bull in Bridgnorth. Photo: Halls/OnTheMarket.

"The property is understood not to be Listed, but is located in an established Conservation Area."

For full details, visit onthemarket.com/details/12747113

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

