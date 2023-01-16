Ark Media team members Emma Jesson, Production Manager, CEO Philip Arkinstall, Graham Allsopp, Deputy CEO, Dan Wharton, Senior Camera Operator and Marketing Lead Grace Cunningham.

Ark Media work with top level businesses across a variety of sectors, but their first production of 2023 is the result of a collaboration with Sustainability West Midlands (SWM), the organisation behind the West Midlands Net Zero Business Pledge.

SWM’s members include Green Shropshire Xchange, Zero Carbon Shropshire, Marches Energy Agency, Disability Arts in Shropshire, Shropshire Council, Severn Trent and Tarmac.

Ark Media CEO Phil Arkinstall explained: “At Ark we’re determined to take a more sustainable approach to what we do, which is why we joined Sustainability West Midlands and have signed up to the Net Zero Business Pledge.

“However, like many businesses, we’re largely office-based and were unsure what we could do on a daily basis that could actually make a difference in terms of sustainability.

“So, we approached Sustainability West Midlands for some advice, and were surprised by how simple some of the tips were – so simple, in fact, that some might not be apparent.

“With SWM’s support, we put them all into one video to show just how easy it is to adopt small changes that can make a big difference.”

Sustainability West Midlands is a not-for-profit company that works with members in the private, public and third sectors to guide the region to becoming a leader in contributing to the national target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Ark Media’s video will now be shared across its membership to help businesses.

Sustainability West Midlands Chief Executive Anna Bright said: “The way that our members Ark Media have created this video is fantastic.

“It is clear, simple and engaging and will prompt other businesses to think about what they can do, day-to-day, to make their operations more sustainable.

“Our role is to act as a catalyst for change and develop practical solutions with our members, with the aim of making the West Midlands more sustainable, fairer and greener for all.

“This is a great example from our members and illustrates some of the ways they are working towards their West Midlands Net Zero Business Pledge.”