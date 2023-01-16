Accountancy service expands into Shrewsbury

Daniel Crowther

Thorne Widgery's move into Shrewsbury is part of its plans to enlarge its support to a wider range of businesses throughout Shropshire and the Midlands.

First established in Hereford, the firm has already opened an office in Ludlow and has now launched its new branch.

Daniel Crowther, CEO of Thorne Widgery, said: “We are using the latest technology to transform businesses.

"We are helping companies to adapt and thrive using our knowledge and experience, as well as information from the technology we employ.

“We aren’t here to fulfil the role of a traditional accountant. The role has evolved. We are here to work alongside businesses and help them create something meaningful - not add up the numbers at the end of the year. It’s a whole lot more than that.”

“Shrewsbury is a great hub for business and so it is the ideal place for us to take the next big step in our evolution as a firm. We can’t wait to connect, engage with and support business owners through our new office.”