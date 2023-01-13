Law firm offers generous backing to Shropshire charity The Movement Centre

: The Shore family, Becky, Ralph, Ronnie and Joe, who are being supported by The Movement Centre. Second row: Aaron & Partners’ Lucy Simmonds and Phoebe Bishton.

Aaron & Partners has announced The Movement Centre (TMC) as its new regional charity partner for its Shrewsbury office.

The partnership with the charity, whose specialist therapy sits outside of the standard NHS funding, with patients’ care mainly sourced from donations and fundraisings, is part of Aaron & Partners’ ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility strategy.

As well as supporting the charity financially, Aaron & Partners will aim to increase TMC’s national recognition and extend its reach. The firm has already launched its programme of fundraising activities across the region, playing its part in thousands of pounds being donated to the charity.

Hugh Strickland, head of Aaron & Partners’ Shrewsbury office, said: “TMC provides life-changing opportunities for children suffering from movement disabilities.

"As many families cannot access the NHS funds to get the therapy they require, fundraising and donations are crucial to sustain the centre.

“Living with a movement disability leaves a permanent mark on children’s lives and effects entire families. We hope our partnership will contribute to reducing this impact, whilst shining a greater spotlight on the work that TMC does.”

TMC works with children and their families across the UK, helping them gain more movement control and become independent.

The organisation applies Targeted Training, an advanced treatment method for children with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

The Aaron’s team has already played its part in raising significant funds for the charity.

As well as donating £500 won in the recent Christmas quiz hosted by estate agents Savills, the firm also nominated TMC as the chosen charity for the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s annual general meeting and Christmas lunch.

And with TMC chosen as one of three beneficiaries of the three main fundraising events of the year, it received a further donation of £2,000.

Helen Knight, development manager at TMC, said: “We’re thrilled to be working alongside Aaron & Partners as their new regional charity partner.

“Our main purpose is to improve quality of life for children with movement disabilities and support families in such challenging times. Thanks to the generosity of our fundraisers like Aaron’s and the kindness of local communities, we can still carry out our efforts.