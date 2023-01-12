Notification Settings

Doors set to open on homes at new development near Telford

A new housing development near Telford will open the doors to show homes this weekend.

A new development, Charlton Gardens, at Apley

Countryside will open a home up to the public on Saturday at its new development, Charlton Gardens, at Apley.

The development is located at Queensway, Apley, five miles from Telford.

Potential buyers will be able to look around a three-bedroom Coledale and three-bedroom Rydal homes.

The development will house two, three and four-bedroom semi-detached and detached houses.

There will also be an open space with children’s play area and views of the open countryside.

Those interested can register interest at countrysidepartnerships.com

