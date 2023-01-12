Artist's impression of the new store. Image: Corstorphine & Wright.

The applicant's agent Berrys says a public consultation exercise found overwhelming support for the new store on land south-east of Sheet Island on the A49.

But they will have to prove to Shropshire Council planners that they will be able to overcome policy objections to the plans.

Shropshire Council's principal planner Grahame French has told the company in pre-application talks that the proposals are in "technical conflict" with the local authority's development plan.

The area chosen for the new store is an area allocated for employment rather than retail use under the development plan.

The site of the proposed store. Image: Corstorphine & Wright

Mr French also considers that the site are is too small to accommodate the proposed layout within a "sustainable landscaping context".

Pre-application advice does not bind the council to refuse the plan, however. Mr French has told Berrys that planners will consider the details in a planning application.

Berrys has responded on behalf of its client. They consider that "while there is a technical policy conflict regarding the employment land allocation this application represents a significant investment opportunity in Ludlow at a time of economic uncertainty and a development that is likely to support growth and employment to Ludlow as the town develops in an easterly direction".

The proposal is for a retail unit of just over 2,000 sq m with car parking for an M&S Food Hall. This will be located about one mile or a 20-minute walk from Ludlow town centre.

Berrys also says a public consultation event at Ludlow Assembly Rooms before Christmas received 175 replies, with 72 per cent positive, 23 per cent negative and five per cent "not specific."

It says: "The response to date has been very much in favour of the proposal, with 73 per cent in favour. They see the store as a positive contribution to the distinctive retail offer that makes Ludlow special as well as stimulating economic growth and providing employment."

But the applicants recognise there are opponents, including small business leaders who are worried that M&S will take their target market away from spending in the town's unique and independent shops.

"Those against the proposal do not share this view, a number expressing concern about impact on independent traders and questioning the need for a further supermarket," the Berrys statement said.

"These issues will be addressed in the information submitted in support of the planning application."

The developers also say the plan will provide at least 70 jobs which are "likely to be attractive to those living locally to the site and so while there is a technical conflict with policy as highlighted by the council’s policy officer there is not insignificant employment opportunity arising from the proposal in addition to the catalytic benefits of unlocking the broader employment site".

They add: "The pre-application advice highlighted technical considerations that would need to be addressed.

"The application is supported by comprehensive technical reports in response to the pre-application advice which confirms that the development can be achieved in a manner compliant overall with national and local policy and that there are clear material planning reasons for supporting the proposal."

The application is now in a period of official public consultation, with a decision date earmarked for Friday, April 7.