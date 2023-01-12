Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Daniel joins Prees-based Grocott Group

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

A leading property industry expert has joined the Prees-based Grocott Group of companies.

Group MD Daniel McGowan - Group Managing Director, Grocott Group
Group MD Daniel McGowan - Group Managing Director, Grocott Group

As Group Managing Director, Daniel McGowan will work with owners David and Linda Grocott to lead their growing portfolio of businesses which includes 4M Portable Buildings, Tilley Green Coffee, Whixall Marina and Nixons Pet & Country Store.

Mr McGowan also owns a new business, McGowan Grocott Land & Property Ltd, alongside the Grocotts, which combines their expertise and experience in the construction sector.

Mr McGowan said, “My new role will be very much about building on the strong foundations established by David and Linda and I hope, with my experience in the construction industry and working in significant leadership roles, that I will be able to add value to the Group’s companies and support the development of new businesses too.

“I have long admired the huge success they created at Grocontinental, alongside their father Ray, and more recently their vision and energy to continue to develop new businesses.

“Their ethos of creating local jobs for local people and in some cases revitalising Shropshire businesses is a great one. Away from the commercial world, the huge level of support that the Grocott family gives to the local community is remarkable.”

Mr Grocott said: “Linda and I feel very fortunate to have attracted someone of Daniel’s calibre to lead our diverse and growing list of businesses. His business acumen, leadership skills and his experience working at the highest level in the construction industry will be a real asset to the Group. We’re looking forward to working with him to expand as we look to invest in new businesses.”

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News