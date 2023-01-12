Group MD Daniel McGowan - Group Managing Director, Grocott Group

As Group Managing Director, Daniel McGowan will work with owners David and Linda Grocott to lead their growing portfolio of businesses which includes 4M Portable Buildings, Tilley Green Coffee, Whixall Marina and Nixons Pet & Country Store.

Mr McGowan also owns a new business, McGowan Grocott Land & Property Ltd, alongside the Grocotts, which combines their expertise and experience in the construction sector.

Mr McGowan said, “My new role will be very much about building on the strong foundations established by David and Linda and I hope, with my experience in the construction industry and working in significant leadership roles, that I will be able to add value to the Group’s companies and support the development of new businesses too.

“I have long admired the huge success they created at Grocontinental, alongside their father Ray, and more recently their vision and energy to continue to develop new businesses.

“Their ethos of creating local jobs for local people and in some cases revitalising Shropshire businesses is a great one. Away from the commercial world, the huge level of support that the Grocott family gives to the local community is remarkable.”