Shropshire printing company completes business park move

Dean accepted the keys to his new premises from Lucy Groves of Shropshire Council.

VT Prints has received the keys to its new unit on the recently completed Bishop’s Castle Business Park last week.

Having previously occupied a smaller premises in Bishop’s Castle town, Dean Morris, founder of VT prints, has been keen to expand his business and move into the new business park.

He said: “We have big plans for VT Prints. We needed more room and a more adaptable unit to create a working environment that matches our ambition for the business.

“One of the new 2000sq foot ‘grow-on’ units at Bishop’s Castle Business Park is perfect for us. It’s state-of -the-art in terms of commercial units. Moving there will allow us to introduce new products and provide an even better service for our many customers.”

Bishop’s Castle Business Park secured a £1.27 million European Regional Development fund in 2021, and Shropshire Council agreed to spend a further £3.1m on the project to boost economic growth in the region. SJ Roberts Construction Ltd were appointed to build the business park and it opened for new tenants at the end of 2022.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing said: “I wish Dean and the team at VT Prints all the very best in their new unit. We want to support economic growth and development in our market towns so our businesses can grow and thrive.