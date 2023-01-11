Record year for Tenpin owner

WALSALL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 27/09/2022 - Tenpin Bowling has opened a new venue on Crown Wharf Retail Park in Walsall..

Ten, which operates 48 bowling and social entertainment centres including at Dudley, Stafford, Telford and Walsall, saw sales grow 87.6 per cent on 2021. They were also up 50.6 per cent on the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Like-for-like sales were 40 per cent higher than pre-pandemic, bucking the trend in hospitality and leisure.

The new centre in Walsall opened in the year and there was significant investment in 11 centres with six refurbishments, including at Dudley, and five bowling upgrades

The group delivered its strongest ever trading performance in 2022 and it is expected that profit for the year will be at the upper end of market expectations when results are announced on March 22.

At least four more centres are expected to be developed and opened in 2023.

Chief executive Graham Blackwell said: "A record-breaking performance delivered for 2022 demonstrating our customer appeal and our team's commitment to excellence in entertainment.

"I am extremely grateful to our amazing teams who have made this excellent result possible. Everyone has worked hard to continue to provide high quality family entertainment at affordable prices. We have been rewarded by strong sales growth compared to 2019, bucking the trend in UK hospitality and leisure and have even managed to grow against our record-breaking second half of 2021.