Mortgage offer for house buyers at new Shropshire estates

A Linden Homes property at The Quarters @ Redhill location near Telford – one of the developments where buyers will be able to benefit from Vistry Mercia’s mortgage contribution offer

People who buy a new Linden Homes property – at The Quarters @ Redhill, in Redhill, and Oteley Gardens, in Shrewsbury, between now and the end of February can get up to £500 a month for a year to help with their mortgage payments.

The money is part of a mortgage contribution scheme being run by Linden Homes’ parent company Vistry Group – and is available on selected homes at all locations within Vistry’s Mercia region.

It will be given as a lump sum to customers when the purchase of their new home reaches the completion stage – so could be a one-off payment of up to £6,000.

Freya Halsall, marketing manager for Vistry Mercia, said: “Anyone who purchases a new Linden Homes property at one of our Shropshire locations will be able to benefit from this offer.

“It’s a contribution to the mortgage that we hope will make things easier for our customers in the first year of owning their new home.

“But, as the money will be given to them in one lump sum when they complete on their purchase, they can spend it as they choose. It could help with mortgage payments or be spent on anything from new furniture to fuel bills – it’s entirely up to them.

“We often find that many people start looking around for a new home at the start of January. There is something about this time of year that makes people think about what they want to do in the next 12 months and where and how they want to live.

"So, with that in mind, the first buyers of 2023 can get themselves a good deal if they reserve their new property by the end of February.”

To be eligible, buyers must reserve their new home by Tuesday, February 28.