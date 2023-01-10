Telford business expands services following business merger

Tim Lloyd

CQS Solutions, based in Telford, has joined forces with Bowen Consultants Ltd which has offices in Newtown, Powys and Conwy in North Wales.

The expanded team includes ten quantity surveyors headed by principal surveyor and company owner, Tim Lloyd, and backed by business support staff.

Tim Lloyd of CQS Solutions said that the move would expand the team and knowledge base on offer to clients whilst maintaining the ethos of personal service.

“The merger will give our clients more resources, wider services and expanded capacity. It brings together 20 years of public sector experience and means we can diversify our portfolio and take on more public sector contracts,” he said.

Bowen Consultants has been operating across Wales since 1984 offering a range of services including project management, quantity surveying, dispute resolution and CDM co-ordinator services to both public and private sector clients.

The new merged company has the capacity to offer quantity surveying and project management services to clients across Wales. It will also be using the latest Masterbill software to allow teams across all its sites to collaborate on projects using innovative digital technology.

Mr Lloyd is also planning to use the expanded company to support young people coming into the industry from all backgrounds.

“We want the merged company to be an incubator for new talent by offering a variety of roles for young people," he said.