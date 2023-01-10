The Range in Stafford

Located at Telford Bridge Retail Park, it will have a grand opening on April 7, at 9am.

The 37,238 sq ft store has been newly renovated and will have various departments and products, alongside a full garden centre and dedicated Iceland department instore.

A spokesperson said: "Customers will be able to discover all their favourite great value Range products in their new store.

"From home styling accessories to DIY essentials and cleaning must haves to garden tools, there’s so much to discover to maintain, upgrade and beautify their homes.

"In addition to the wide variety and value offered, the opening of this store will also create a number of new jobs for the area."

There will be exclusive offers running for several weeks after launch for local shoppers to grab a bargain.