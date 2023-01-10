Notification Settings

April date given as The Range set to open in Telford

By Matthew Panter

Home, leisure and gardens retailer The Range will open its new Telford store in April.

The Range in Stafford
Located at Telford Bridge Retail Park, it will have a grand opening on April 7, at 9am.

The 37,238 sq ft store has been newly renovated and will have various departments and products, alongside a full garden centre and dedicated Iceland department instore.

A spokesperson said: "Customers will be able to discover all their favourite great value Range products in their new store.

"From home styling accessories to DIY essentials and cleaning must haves to garden tools, there’s so much to discover to maintain, upgrade and beautify their homes.

"In addition to the wide variety and value offered, the opening of this store will also create a number of new jobs for the area."

There will be exclusive offers running for several weeks after launch for local shoppers to grab a bargain.

Full opening hours will be confirmed at a later date.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

