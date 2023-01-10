Garry Martin, Spencer Taylor, Reuben Riano.

This summer, DALUS, (Driver Address Look Up System), which was developed by Spencer Taylor, from Higher Heath, near Whitchurch, Shropshire, was accepted as a licensed partner of Ordnance Survey (OS).

Data manager Garry Martin has just finished syncing DALUS’ own data with the OS information, and the App now has the precise location details for 34 miliion UK addresses – more than any other App of its type on the market.

The App, which can work offline, takes you to the exact location of an address, even to houses still under construction, unlisted holiday lets and Airbnb accommodation.

This is essential in the dark and can save drivers time, stress, and money on fuel by removing the hassle of getting lost.

The wider team, Chief Technical Officer, Ruben Riano and Mark Greenwood, Finance Director joined Garry and Spencer to carry out the latest round of checks on the new data.

The App, which has been developed over five years, now draws data from seven databases. This means it has the most comprehensive data set of any similar app on the market.

DALUS also draws on data from local authorities and holiday let data sets to create its address list, and cross-checks between all the data sets to ensure it is the most comprehensive app on the market to get drivers to where they need to go.

DALUS CEO and founder, Spencer Taylor, is also currently working part-time as a delivery driver which allows him to constantly test and improve the App.

DALUS was previously free for a month and cost £2.99 per month thereafter and is a favourite of couriers and delivery drivers, but can be used by anyone making journeys. It will now be completely free to download and use over the winter.

CEO, Spencer, 60, said: “These are tough times for everyone. There’s lots of uncertainty around, especially regarding finances. So, we have decided to do our bit and are making it totally free to download and use the App.

“None of the directors will be taking anything from the company during this time to help fund this move, but there will still be running costs associated with the App - things we have to do legally to ensure we use the data properly and ensure we support people out on the roads in the best way we can.

“We have also committed to continue donating regular funds to the Make a Wish Foundation which we have done via a percentage of our subscriptions up to this point. So, we have decided to set up a voluntary donation button via our website using PayPal.

“The standard version of the App will be free to download and use until April 2023. But if anyone wishes to make a voluntary donation when they download it, this will help us to keep the App running securely and continue to support our chosen charity during this time.

“The winter is going to be tough for many people financially, but it’s also when driving conditions are most difficult and the evenings are darker for longer, so we thought it was the best thing we could do to help people out.”

“We will review the situation in April, but even then, if we do need to reintroduce the subscription, every new subscriber gets a month free and there is no tie in,” added Spencer.

“We never take anyone’s payment details in advance during any free period; we simply ask them at the end of the free month if they want to subscribe for free to continue to use the App.

“As well as supporting drivers, it also has location information on amenities and many other locations like castle ruins and picnic spots.”, places you wouldn’t necessarily deliver to, but which you still want to find easily. It has so many benefits and we have an exciting roadmap of new features we’ll be introducing in the future,” he added.