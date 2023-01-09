Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The 'Little Gem In Wem' announces it will cease trading this month

By Matthew PanterWemBusinessPublished: Comments

A cafe in Wem is to close down later this month, it has been revealed.

Wem High Street
Wem High Street

Maypole Court Cafe Bistro posted on social media today that it would be ceasing trading on January 28.

Based in unit 8 Maypole Court, off High Street, the bistro offers a wide range of freshly prepared meals from breakfast, light or main lunches to afternoon teas.

The bistro's spokesperson, Kerry Edge on the business' social media page: "It is with deep regret and a heavy heart that I announce that Maypole Court Cafe Bistro will cease trading.

"I can’t thank every customer enough that has dined at ‘The Little Gem In Wem’.

"The last 8 years have been a blast! I have met some amazing people and made friends for life.

"We have had our ups and downs but with everyone's continued support throughout the years, this is something I will never forget."

The Facebook post

"A massive thank you to my wonderful family for always supporting me and my business. helping in every way possible.

"When one door closes another opens, and I’m very excited to see where this next chapter of my life will lead me. Thank you for your understanding."

Business
News
Cost of living
Wem
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News