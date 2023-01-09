The 'Little Gem In Wem' announces it will cease trading this month

Maypole Court Cafe Bistro posted on social media today that it would be ceasing trading on January 28.
Based in unit 8 Maypole Court, off High Street, the bistro offers a wide range of freshly prepared meals from breakfast, light or main lunches to afternoon teas.
The bistro's spokesperson, Kerry Edge on the business' social media page: "It is with deep regret and a heavy heart that I announce that Maypole Court Cafe Bistro will cease trading.
"I can’t thank every customer enough that has dined at ‘The Little Gem In Wem’.
"The last 8 years have been a blast! I have met some amazing people and made friends for life.
"We have had our ups and downs but with everyone's continued support throughout the years, this is something I will never forget."
"A massive thank you to my wonderful family for always supporting me and my business. helping in every way possible.
"When one door closes another opens, and I’m very excited to see where this next chapter of my life will lead me. Thank you for your understanding."