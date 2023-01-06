The team at Endorph Fitness in Shrewsbury donated toys to the appeal

Owner Connor Bishop had the idea of collecting new toys that could then be distributed by the Food Bank at the Barnabas Community project in Shrewsbury.

He said: “I told our members about the idea and they certainly embraced it. We have a really caring community and the number of sacks, bags and boxes, filled with all manner of toys and gifts, that have been donated in the last week has simply blown me away”.

Some of the fitness equipment in the gym, based at Space Station, Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury had to be moved as the pile of donations grew daily.

Regular attendee Laura Rogers said: “This is a very special group of people. Working together to provide hundreds of lovely toys for some parents who might otherwise not be able to provide them has been heart- warming and I hope they bring some joy”.