Shrewsbury Town FC to host key event on apprenticeships

Last year's All About Apprenticeships event at Shrewsbury Town Football Club

The All About Apprenticeships event will be held from 2pm to 7pm on February 7 at Montgomery Waters Meadow, the home of Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

More than 25 employers, colleges, training providers and careers guidance specialists will be available at the event showcasing advanced manufacturing, engineering, construction, digital, administration, hospitality, hair and beauty, agriculture, health and social care, and many others.

Many of the stands will be interactive giving the opportunity to learn more about careers in particular occupational areas.

Apprenticeship advisors will be on hand to give advice on finding and applying for apprenticeships including registering with the ‘Find an Apprenticeship’ service.

The event is being sponsored by Aico, PaveAways, The Marches Careers Hub and the Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, and is being organised by the Marches Skills Provider Network.

Speaking for MSPN, Corinne Brown said: “There are currently more apprenticeship opportunities available in Shropshire than ever before, covering a wide range of occupational areas and levels, including degree apprenticeships.

“A survey conducted by the Shropshire Star indicated that more than 50 per cent of young people don’t know how to find and apply for an apprenticeship. That is why this event is so important.

“Employers are seeing apprenticeships as the way to build strong teams for the future. I would encourage young people, their parents and teachers to come along to find out about this important route to a good career.”