Shrewsbury summit will focus on connecting Midlands and Wales to boost economic growth

By Matthew Panter

A summit will take place next month aimed at discussing ways to better connect the Midlands and Wales and boost economic growth.

Prince Rupert Hotel in Shrewsbury

The first-ever Marches Transport Summit has been organised by Midlands Connect and will take place at Prince Rupert Hotel, in Butcher Row, Shrewsbury.

The event will be held on Friday, February 3 from 9am-1pm.

A spokesperson for Midlands Connect said: "Access to and from Mid-Wales is key to the Marches’ economy.

"Areas like Hereford and Shrewsbury form major commercial centres serving communities within Wales.

"In 2021, the Government highlighted the importance of such connections in its Union Connectivity Review (UCR), discussing how better transport connectivity could transform communities and boost economic growth.

"Since our inception, we have worked closely with the Welsh Government to ensure that transport priorities are aligned on both sides of the border, focussing on projects to the west of our region that could improve access to leisure destinations, workplaces and key services.

"The conference will highlight some of the work that has already been done to better-connect the Midlands and Wales, as well as discussing the strategic issues that Midlands Connect and the Welsh Government will pursue together."

To find out more about the event, visit eventbrite.com/e/the-marches-transport-summit-tickets-477229886437

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

