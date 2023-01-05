Shrewsbury summit will focus on connecting Midlands and Wales to boost economic growth

Prince Rupert Hotel in Shrewsbury

The first-ever Marches Transport Summit has been organised by Midlands Connect and will take place at Prince Rupert Hotel, in Butcher Row, Shrewsbury.

The event will be held on Friday, February 3 from 9am-1pm.

A spokesperson for Midlands Connect said: "Access to and from Mid-Wales is key to the Marches’ economy.

"Areas like Hereford and Shrewsbury form major commercial centres serving communities within Wales.

"In 2021, the Government highlighted the importance of such connections in its Union Connectivity Review (UCR), discussing how better transport connectivity could transform communities and boost economic growth.

"Since our inception, we have worked closely with the Welsh Government to ensure that transport priorities are aligned on both sides of the border, focussing on projects to the west of our region that could improve access to leisure destinations, workplaces and key services.

"The conference will highlight some of the work that has already been done to better-connect the Midlands and Wales, as well as discussing the strategic issues that Midlands Connect and the Welsh Government will pursue together."