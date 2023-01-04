Search is set to begin for Shropshire's best businesses as chamber prepare for awards launch

Aico of Oswestry was crowned company of the year in 2022.

This year’s competition includes new categories, and new-look criteria to reflect the changes and challenges in the local economy.

Salop Leisure in Shrewsbury will host the launch event on January 26, with details of all the awards to be handed out at the black-tie celebration this summer at Telford’s International Centre.

The 2023 competition will include the return of long-running categories including Company of the Year, Best New Business, and Best Small Business.

There will also be new-look categories for Global Business, recognising international trade, and a return of the Business In The Community award.

Kelly Riedel, the Chamber’s events manager, said: “The awards have been one of the highlights of the Shropshire business calendar for more than 20 years.

“Sponsoring an award is a great opportunity to raise the profile of your organisation in front of hundreds of business leaders, and demonstrate your commitment to supporting the local economy.”

Kelly added: "All of our sponsors get the chance to become involved in the shortlisting and judging process, and an opportunity to present their award on stage at the Oscars-style ceremony.

“It’s a high-profile opportunity for brand recognition, and all category sponsors receive a table of 10 for the awards night, as well as featuring in the 2023 Business Awards programme, and accompanying publicity.”

Companies interested in finding out more about sponsorship opportunities are urged to contact awards@shropshire-chamber.co.uk