Asda extends £1 cafe deals amid cost-of-living crisis

The meal deal for youngsters will run to the end of March

The supermarket chain, which has sites across the Black Country, Shropshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire, launched the offer for children under 16 to enjoy a hot meal in any of their 205 cafes in June.

Over 60s will also be able to continue enjoying hot soup, a roll and unlimited tea and coffee in Asda cafes – ensuring thousands of older customers can benefit from warm space and hot meal during the colder months.

Since Asda launched the two initiatives last year, it has served more than1.2 million meals to youngsters and over 60s from its cafes nationwide.

For the first time since the launch, both cafe meal deals are now also available in 28 Asda Living Stores across the country.

The extension of cafe initiatives comes as Asda’s Income Tracker shows UK households were £107 a month worse off in November and predicts that disposable incomes will continue to decline into as inflationary pressures continue to bite.

In addition to its support for kids and older people, Asda has confirmed it will be extending its 10 per cent discount for emergency workers to at least the end of March through its partnership with Blue Light Card. Blue Light Card is a nationally recognised scheme which provides workers in the NHS, emergency services, social care sector and the armed forces with a range of discounts. Asda has extended its discount for card holders to acknowledge the amazing work they do each day.

Asda staff will also continue to receive 10 per cent discount in stores and online from their first day of employment.