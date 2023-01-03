Whitchurch company hoping to sparkle at national awards

The team at Sparkle and Shine

Whitchurch-based Sparkle & Shine Domestic Cleaning Services Ltd has been put forward as the 'best domestic cleaning company' in the UK.

The company will be up against three other companies at the awards, which have been organised by the Domestic Cleaning Business Network (DCBN).

Director Jessica Thomas said: "We have been working hard to be established and recognised more than ever this year and it seems we have achieved this!

"We are really passionate about our industry and being recognised as the professionals we are.

"It is such a huge achievement to get this far with only four companies shortlisted over the whole country."

To vote for Sparkle and Shine, visit forms.office.com/e/5st8PmZuGX