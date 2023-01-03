Shropshire Chamber offers new opportunity on international trade

Hollie Jones

Seven specially-themed sessions are being held in the county over the coming months, and delegates who successfully complete six of the modules will receive the BCC Foundation Award in International Trade.

Hollie Jones, Shropshire Chamber’s training manager, said: “This is a nationally recognised award which covers a broad range of international trade topics.

“Whether you are an individual keen to kick-start a career in international trade, or an exporting or importing business seeking to train new staff or up-skill your existing workforce, these courses can be of real benefit.

“They are designed to help you understand the complexities of trading globally and give you the knowledge and skills needed to succeed.

“Staff working in export and customs compliance departments, supply chain, freight and transport agents, finance, business development and sales, will all benefit from what this course has to offer.”

The one-day training sessions are being held at Shropshire Chamber’s Shrewsbury offices, on the Battlefield Enterprise Park.

The first, on January 19, will focus on Understanding Export and Export Documentation.

The second on March 15 is for Customs Procedures and Documentation, followed, on April 20 by Import Procedures and an Introduction to Special Procedures.

May 16 will focus on International Commercial Terms and May 24 on Preference Rules of Origin.

Further sessions are on June 14 – Understanding Commodity Codes – and July 12 – Methods of Payment and Letters of Credit.

Hollie added: “During each one-day course, candidates must demonstrate knowledge of the subject, and their performance is marked by an external assessor.”

The courses are open to both members and non-members of Shropshire Chamber.