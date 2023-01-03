Landlords still fear for future despite pubs pulling in punters over Christmas

Licensees of The Bailey Head Pub in Oswestry, Duncan Borrowman and Grace Goodland

But there are still fears that the coming winter months will be tough for the hospitality trade, with some not surviving.

Licensed premises across the county reported a far better Christmas than 12 months ago when there were fears that the Omicron strain of Covid could wreak havoc.

For many pubs, though, customers have still not returned in the numbers of pre-Covid days.

One exception was the Salopian in Shrewsbury where the packed World Cup crowds seemed to carry on over the festivities.

Co-owner Ollie Parry said the pub was packed in the days before and after Christmas.

“We were at full capacity during the World Cup and that continued through the festive time,” he said.

“People want to get out and drown their sorrows over the cost-of-living.”

But he said that with utility bills soaring and other price rises, the coming months will be a ‘make or break’ time for licensees. “I know of pubs that are shutting in January and I fear more will follow,” he said.

Duncan Borrowman from The Bailey Head pub in Oswestry was pleased with the Christmas trade.

“Trade was definitely better than it was last year but not still not as good as good as pre-Covid,” he said.

“There is so much illness and bugs around and people are getting Covid again. I was myself in hospital with pneumonia.

“People face a dichotomy – do they come out and risk illness? There are still those who are not used to being in groups of people and we are still hoping habits will change and return to what they were.

“But we have live music back for the first time since the pandemic and we are gradually trying to return to normal. The mayor’s charity quiz went really well and we will continue to host charity quiz nights.”

The licensee of the Crown in Oakengates said while Christmas was pleasantly busy it was nowhere near back to pre-Covid days.

“It was better than last year when everyone was terrified of Omicron but this year everyone seems to have colds, flu and viruses of every description,” John Ellis said.

“We are still being undercut by the supermarkets who claw back their loss-leading alcohol deals through the VAT system.”

However, John is pleased with the numbers that have attended special nights at The Crown.