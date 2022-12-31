New year, new career? Driving instructor vacancies available in Telford - no experience needed

Driving instructor agencies are on a recruitment drive. Photo: PA Wire

Vacancies for trainee driving instructors in Telford have been posted on the Shropshire Star's jobs directory starjobsearch.co.uk by My Four Wheels in the last week.

A backlog of drivers needing lessons caused by the Covid pandemic means that driving instructors are in higher demand than ever, while many instructors are already working with waiting lists of several months.

No experience is required and full training is provided to pass the DVSA tests.

My Four Wheels said: "There is currently a record number of learner drivers who need teaching due to test centre backlogs due to Covid. In the last 12 months our driving instructors' hourly rates have increased on average by £3 per hour due to the high demand.

"Additionally, over 70 per cent of our driving instructors have waiting lists, some as long as six months. There has never been a better time to become a driving instructor."

My Four Wheels advertises salaries between £30,000 and £35,000, as well as the opportunity to work from home and work hours that suit individual instructors.

The listing continues: "Are you reliable? Are you punctual? Are you patient? Do you have good customer service skills? Do you enjoy working with new people?

"If you answered yes to all the above, then this could be the new career choice for you.

"Full training is provided and is conducted as local to you as possible. Not only are our pass rates way above the industry average, but we also refund all of your training fees back when you work with us."

Most drivers can become driving instructors - the requirements are:

A full UK driving licence (or approved foreign licence) held for at least two and a half years

To not have been banned from driving in the last four years

To not have more than six points on your licence.

People working as driving instructors can set their own hours and teach learners local to them.