Alleged shoplifter arrested on 14 counts of theft from businesses in Wellington

It comes as police in the town continue to work with businesses to tackle the issue of shoplifting in the town.
Police Sergeant Peter Rigby said: "A prolific shoplifter who targeted local businesses in Wellington town centre over the Christmas period has been arrested on 14 counts of theft.
"The arrest follows an uplift in officers patrolling the town over the festive period."
