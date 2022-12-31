Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Alleged shoplifter arrested on 14 counts of theft from businesses in Wellington

By David TooleyWellingtonBusinessPublished: Last Updated:

Police have arrested an alleged shoplifter after 14 reports of theft from businesses in Wellington over Christmas.

Wellington market square
Wellington market square

It comes as police in the town continue to work with businesses to tackle the issue of shoplifting in the town.

Police Sergeant Peter Rigby said: "A prolific shoplifter who targeted local businesses in Wellington town centre over the Christmas period has been arrested on 14 counts of theft.

"The arrest follows an uplift in officers patrolling the town over the festive period."

Business
News
Crime
Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News