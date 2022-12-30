The Saralan Glass Design website

The order was made against Saralan Glass Design Limited of Unit 9-10, Harlescott Barns, March Way, Shrewsbury, on December 20.

A petition to wind up Saralan Glass Design Limited had been presented by creditor Dormakaba UK Limited on October 31 and was heard at the business and property courts in Liverpool on Tuesday, December 20, under the Insolvency Act 1986.

A spokesman for the Insolvency Service said: "As the winding-up order has only just been made, details are yet to be confirmed whether the liquidation will be handled by the Official Receiver or an insolvency practitioner.

"In either case however, the liquidator will cease the company’s business, collect money owed to the business and distribute any funds to creditors, amongst their other duties."

The Shropshire Star has asked the company for comment.

Its website described how the Saralan Glass Design Limited’s management team has considerable experience and expertise in the design, supply and installation of frameless structural glass assemblies in armour plate or toughened glass including bolted glass systems such as Hansen Thermospan, Pilkington Planar and Dorma Manet and Rodan.

It claimed to work throughout the UK with many of the well known main contractors to provide bespoke glass features such as Armourplate facades and entrances, tension wire structures, all-glass balustrades, glass canopies with support steel if required, internal glass partitions, both fire rated and non-fire rated, all-glass entrances, incorporating automatic, sliding, swing or revolving doors, large span all-glass roof structures, glass flooring and frameless glass shop fronts.

It comes after the directors of Heritage Glass (Shrewsbury) Limited, based at Racecourse Crescent, Monkmoor, confirmed that they have had to close the business after 23 years of trading.