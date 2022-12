New Year supermarket opening times: Hours for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Aldi and more

Supermarket hours will be reduced over the coming days

All the major supermarkets are winding their hours down over the coming days, with some stores not opening at all on New Year's Day.

Here's a rundown of the opening times for stores across the Black Country and in parts of Staffordshire so you know when your nearest supermarkets will be open over the long weekend.

Aldi opening times (all stores the same)

Saturday, December 31: 8am-6pm

Sunday, January 1: Closed

Monday, January 2: 8am-8pm

Asda

Donnington Wood

Friday, December 30: Open 24 hours

Saturday, December 31: Midnight-7pm

Sunday, January 1: 11am-5pm

Monday, January 2: 8am-8pm

Market Drayton

Friday, December 30: 7am-10pm

Saturday, December 31: 7am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 8am-8pm

Shrewsbury

Friday, December 30: 7am-10pm

Saturday, December 31: 7am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 8am-8pm

Telford

Friday, December 30: 7am-midnight

Saturday, December 31: 7am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 8am-8pm

Lidl opening times

Madeley, Market Drayton, Newport, Oswestry, Shrewsbury (Oteley Road), Shrewsbury (Whitchurch Road), Whitchurch

Friday, December 30: 8am-10pm

Saturday, December 31: 8am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: Closed

Monday, January 2: 8am-8pm

Telford (Castle Street)

Friday, December 30: 8am-9pm

Saturday, December 31: 8am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: Closed

Monday, January 2: 8am-8pm

Telford (Madeley), Whitchurch

Friday, December 30: 8am-10pm

Saturday, December 31: 8am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: Closed

Monday, January 2: 8am-8pm

Morrisons

Market Drayton, Oswestry, Telford - Lawley

Friday, December 30: 7am-10pm

Saturday, December 31: 7am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 7am-8pm

Shrewsbury, Wellington

Friday, December 30: 6am-10pm

Saturday, December 31: 7am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 7am-8pm

Welshpool

Friday, December 30: 7am-9pm

Saturday, December 31: 7am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 7am-8pm

Sainsbury's opening times

Bridgnorth, Oswestry, Whitchurch

Friday, December 30: 7am-10pm

Saturday, December 31: 7am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 8am-8pm

Ludlow

Friday, December 30: 7am-9pm

Saturday, December 31: 7am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: 11am-5pm

Monday, January 2: 8am-8pm

Shrewsbury

Friday, December 30: 7am-11pm

Saturday, December 31: 7am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: Closed

Monday, January 2: 8am-8pm

Telford

Friday, December 30: 7am-10pm

Saturday, December 31: 7am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: 10.30am-4.30pm

Monday, January 2: 8am-8pm

Tesco opening times

Cefn Mawr, Ellesmere, Whitchurch

Friday, December 30: 7am-11pm

Saturday, December 31: 7am-6pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-04pm

Monday, January 2: 8am-6pm

Ludlow

Friday, December 30: 7am-11pm

Saturday, December 31: 7am-6pm

Sunday, January 1: Closed

Monday, January 2: 8am-6pm

Madeley

Friday, December 30: 8am-10pm

Saturday, December 31: 8am-6pm

Sunday, January 1: Closed

Monday, January 2: 8am-6pm

Shrewsbury

Friday, December 30: 6am-midnight

Saturday, December 31: 6am-6pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 8am-6pm

Telford

Friday, December 30: 6am-midnight

Saturday, December 31: 6am-6pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 8am-6pm

Welshpool

Friday, December 30: 6am-midnight

Saturday, December 31: 6am-6pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 8am-6pm

Waitrose opening times

Newport

Friday, December 30: 8am-9pm

Saturday, December 31: 8am-6pm

Sunday, January 1: Closed