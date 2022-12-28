Shropshire homeowners boosted as prices 'ahead of the national average'

Sold - Ship House, Clun, marketed with a guide price of £550,000.

The figures were endorsed by Balfours, head of sales, Alistair Hilton, who said 2022 has been an exceptional year, which has added nearly £22,000 to the average house price.

“The average home in Shropshire is now worth £272,000, compared with the UK average house price of £261,000,” he said.

Mr Hilton said the current cost-of-living crisis has stabilised what was previously an overly hot market.

“The fact is there is a shortage of stock coming to the market, we continue to have prospective buyers on our books desperate for a little more choice coming onto the market," he said.

"The other fact is that those who are considering or need to sell even on the post-Christmas/early spring market would be well advised to get their house – so to speak – in order now.

"Whether you are moving for geographical reasons or as a result of the need to downsize or upsize being ahead of the game is to have greater control. The strongest buyers are of course those without a chain.”

He added: “What vendors sometimes forget is that if the market is steady, it is steady to buy as well as to sell, so providing the timescale between selling and buying isn’t too distant it can be a distinct advantage to off-load first rather than be caught in a chain.