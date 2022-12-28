Award-winning apprentice secures management role

Annabel Hemingbrough, with Hollie and Alex Whittles of Purple Frog Systems.

Annabel Hemingbrough success comes after completing her apprenticeship with distinctions across the board.

Annabel is now described as ‘a key and valued member of the business’ at Purple Frog Systems, the data analytics and business intelligence specialists based at Hadley Park, Telford.

She was named Apprentice of the Year at Telford College’s 2022 awards and said: “I am truly grateful to both Purple Frog Systems and the college for having faith, and inspiring me to believe in myself.

“By being given the chance to combine practical training and real-world experience I managed to kick-start my career and begin achieving my goals with the support of my employers.

“They constantly believed in my abilities and motivated me to reach my best potential, which I believe I have. Purple Frog Systems encouraged me to always be eager to do well in my role, both for my own satisfaction and the company's success.”

She added: “My apprenticeship with Telford College came with encouraging staff who had complete respect, always showing a positive attitude towards my learning curves.

“After being awarded Apprentice of the Year, it took a little while to sink in and accept all the praise, and I thoroughly believe without an understanding and helpful work bubble, it wouldn’t have been possible.

“I learnt a mixture of skills throughout my apprenticeship about business involvement and administration tasks.

“Taking this step into an apprenticeship has allowed my career to progress in so many directions, but my preference is to dive deeper into marketing and leadership as the future grows closer.”

Hollie Whittles, Annabel’s employer at Purple Frog Systems, said: “Annabel exceeded all expectations as an apprentice.

“She worked with some incredibly senior people within our organisation and also externally, and displayed excellent professionalism and communication skills.

“We asked her to help organise an international conference and interview keynote speakers to create some marketing videos.

“She demonstrated exemplary organisation skills and maturity in all aspects of helping us to arrange the conference which was held at the prestigious ExCel London venue with over 3,000 delegates.

“I was over the moon that Annabel was recognised as Apprentice of the Year 2022 at Telford College, and in addition passed her parts of her apprenticeship with distinction.

“We have offered her a permanent position as our marketing and customer service manager, as a key valued member of our business.”