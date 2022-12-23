Lifesaving county charity is business chamber's latest patron

Chamber director Rachel Owen and deputy chief executive Ruth Ross with Midlands Air Ambulance critical care paramedic Stephen Mitchell

The charity, which is preparing to open its new airbase headquarters at Cosford in 2023, has joined a select group of businesses which support the Chamber through its patronage scheme.

It operates and funds three air ambulances, and three critical care cars, covering six Midlands counties, responding to some of the most traumatic incidents and sports injuries.

The aircraft are able to quickly reach remote locations which may be inaccessible to land ambulance.

Pam Hodgetts, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s corporate partnerships manager, said: “We want to strengthen links with business and community organisations, and find mutually beneficial ways of working together.

“Although we have always served Shropshire, it will become the home of our head office from May 2023 so we are keen to embed ourselves even more into the local community.”

It costs between £11 to 12 million each year to maintain the charity’s aircraft and provide the lifesaving service.

“Each air ambulance mission costs an average of £2,950, while critical care car missions cost £288, and the charity relies entirely on the support and generosity of local people and businesses for its daily service.”

Pam added: “We have been increasing our activity with Shropshire Chamber over the past three years – as a corporate member, and also sponsoring the annual business awards too – so the patronage is very much the next logical step

“We plan to run a forum for patrons at our airbase very soon, to give them a better understanding of what we do, and how we do it.

“Hopefully this will be the first step of a fruitful partnership which will allow us to support each other as we discover and build upon our shared visions and objectives.”

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s patron programme gives a select group of businesses the opportunity to raise awareness of their organisations, and express their commitment to the success of the local business community.

Rachel Owen, Shropshire Chamber’s director of member engagement, said: “Being a patron is a mark of excellence and integrity, and demonstrates a firm commitment to the chamber, and the success of Shropshire’s economy as a whole.

“Patrons understand and engage with one another and aim to identify opportunities, and trade with and obtain introductions for each other wherever possible.

“The objective is to generate ideas, enthusiasm and dynamic business opportunities and to feed this back through Shropshire Chamber and onwards to the county’s businesses as a whole.

“Through their attendance as patrons at appropriate events, networking forums and business expos, they demonstrate their belief in the programme and through on-going membership they commit to maintaining the highest standards.

“We’re delighted welcome the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity to the programme and would like to thank them for their ongoing support for the Chamber and for the wider Shropshire business community.”

More information about Shropshire Chamber’s patron programme can be found at www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/about-us/shropshire-chamber-patron-programme.