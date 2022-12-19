Firms encouraged to join night-time safety scheme where venues are scored on safety

Albert's Shed at Southwater is one of the businesses already signed up to the scheme

Telford & Wrekin Council is the first in West Mercia to encourage businesses to sign up to a Licensing Security and Vulnerability Initative (LSAVI) which will score licensed venues on how safe they are for customers and staff.

Like food hygiene scores, it's hoped that the police-led scheme will give customers confidence when visiting night spots and boost businesses at those venues that receive five stars.

With council funding, 65 licensed venues will receive the first year's membership to the scheme free of charge. Membership also provides support and training for businesses to keep staff and customers safe.

Premises already registered include Albert's Shed in Southwater.

Operations manager for the venue David Gregg said: “LSAVI brings together all the things licensees should be doing to be compliant and puts it all in one place to make it easy to make our venues as safe as possible. It’s brilliant that Telford & Wrekin Council is funding us for the first year.

“Safety is paramount because we want people to enjoy themselves on a night out. It’s also important for our staff to feel safe and the training will help them spot potential issues.”

Vicki Ridgewell, exploitation and vulnerability trainer from West Mercia Police said: “LSAVI gives licensees the tools to recognise vulnerability and understand Ask for Angela and Ask for Clive.

"If someone has been spiked staff will know what action to take to look after that person and help secure a police prosecution.”