Shrewsbury trader's Christmas 'wiped out' by postal strike - but he still supports workers' action

Owner of Salopian Models, Toby Pedley, says Christmas is a 'wipe-out' due to strikes

Toby Pedley, who runs Salopian Models in Castle Street, was told on Wednesday that his main Christmas delivery had been lost and that he would need to wait 14 working days until he can make a claim on insurance.

Due to the disruption caused by Royal Mail workers going on strike, Toby said there were no other couriers available to pick up his delivery.

And he said he will have to apologise to customers when the stock on the shelves runs out.

Toby Pedley

"It's basically wiped out my Christmas. I have found out seconds ago that my main delivery has been lost, so that's basically all my Christmas stock lost," he said.

"I will have to wait 14 working days for it to be considered 'lost' and then will have to be claimed on insurance.

"With the Royal Mail strikes, most of the other couriers are swamped. Its impacting big time on myself and retail, when we generally work on 'just in time' deliveries."