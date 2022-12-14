Solar panels

The finding came from the second edition of PwC’s Green Jobs Barometer which says the results provide encouragement that the economy is becoming greener.

There were 24,044 green opportunities advertised in the region in 2022, compared to just over 10,000 in 2021, the report says.

Green jobs accounted for 2.03% of total overall roles in the region in 2022, compared to just 1% in 2021, with an overall increase of almost 135%.

The Green Jobs Barometer, which first launched in November 2021, tracks movements in green job creation, job loss, carbon intensity of employment, and worker sentiment across regions and sectors.

In the year to June 2022, every region of the UK saw green jobs accounting for a greater share of the job market, and the number of green jobs at least double in absolute terms.

Green jobs are growing around four times the rate of the overall UK employment market, with 2.2% of all new jobs classed as green. However more than one-third of these roles are now based in London and the South East, with a dominance of professional and scientific roles.

Matthew Hammond, PwC UK Midlands Regional Market Leader & Birmingham Senior Partner, said: “The West Midlands has seen a surge in green jobs in the last 12 months and it is encouraging to see the region becoming greener.

“When we launched the green jobs barometer in November 2021, green jobs in the West Midlands accounted for just over 1% of total opportunities. This has now more than doubled in absolute terms, to 2% of all adverts, illustrating how the region is developing to become greener and more sustainable.