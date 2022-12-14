The garden

Erlas Victorian Walled Garden, based in Wrexham, took delivery of a range of equipment from leading office furniture and stationery supplier Chrisbeon with the donation said to be ‘huge’ for the charity.

Erlas strives to promote and protect the health of people with disabilities through the provision of meaningful daytime activity, education and work experience in a garden business environment. The charity’s work helps individuals develop mental and physical capabilities - improving their quality of life.

The donation from Chrisbeon, based in Telford, consisted of six office chairs, three four-door filing cabinets, a range of different sized envelopes, notepads, sellotape, pens, highlighters, notebooks, pencils, scissors, sticky notepads, suspension files, A4 punched pockets, lever arch files and a box file.

Sorrel Taylor, Charity Lead Officer at Erlas Victorian Walled Garden, said: “Erlas Victorian Walled Garden is a working garden for adults with additional needs that is reliant on funding and donations to survive.

“The donation from Chrisbeon is huge and the amount of stationery donated will keep the charity going for months and months. The filing cabinets are lockable so a huge asset as the ones we had really were not fit for purpose.

“The charity has had second hand, very worn chairs for a number of years so to have six new office chairs has made a considerable difference to the team. We are so very grateful and pass on the biggest thank you to Chrisbeon from everyone at Erlas.”

Richard Hughes, of Chrisbeon said: “We are delighted to have been able to support Erlas Victorian Walled Garden in this way. It’s an amazing charity and does so much good work with people in the Wrexham area to improve their mental and physical wellbeing.

“Chrisbeon is proud to play a role within the community and is always ready to help a good cause whenever we can. We are living through difficult economic times and we are only too aware of the tightening financial constraints on businesses and other groups, and of course charities.