Shropshire firm offers careers advice on construction industry to pupils

Children at St Anthonys Catholic Primary Academy with Morris Property's Glyn O'Hara and Richard Davies

Pupils at St Anthony’s Catholic Primary Academy, in Wolverhampton, have been exploring different career paths and Morris Property were delighted to help when it came to finding out about their business.

The Morris team, based in Shropshire, have donated a series of materials from hard hats, high-vis vests, children’s wheel barrows, tarpaulins, paint brushes, rollers and painting trays to red and white bunting and traffic cones, reflecting how a construction site looks and feels for the youngsters.

Glyn O’Hara, Senior Contracts Manager and Richard Davies, Site Manager from Morris Property attended the school to gift the items directly to the children and answer any questions they had about the construction industry.

The team are working nearby at the new Midlands Air Ambulance site which will help the charity continue its life saving work on a larger scale.

The construction team at Morris Property based in Bicton, Shrewsbury, say that they want to continue making a difference to local communities as part of their outreach programme.

Mr O'Hara commented: "We're really proud to be able to support these youngsters and hopefully bring to life what a career in construction feels like, and donating to a great local cause like this plays an important part in our CSR efforts.”