Magic of the movies comes to Aico as pupils enjoy festive films

Pupils from local schools have been visiting Aico

Aico, the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Company of the Year, has invited primary school pupils to watch Christmas films in their auditorium, located at the Aico Head office in Oswestry.

The state-of-the-art auditorium, usually used for presentations and conferences, can seat up to 116 people and is equipped with a 4m projector screen and a 4K projector.

The students get to select which film they want to watch from a selection of classic Christmas movies suitable for all ages, including Home Alone, Arthur Christmas and The Polar Express.

Whittington Primary School was one of the primary schools which booked the festive experience.

Children at Bellan House School in Oswestry also attended to watch Arthur Christmas.

Emma Taylor, a Teacher at Bellan House, said: “Our Year 1 and 2 pupils at Bellan house were delighted to be invited to use Aico's auditorium as a special Christmas treat. The children said they had a magical experience and can't wait to visit again soon.”

Lily Ellis, Sustainability Lead and Jane Pritchard, Community Liaison at Aico liaise with local communities to facilitate these events and support this initiative, working with the local Primary Schools.

Lily said: “We have loved welcoming the local primary schools to Aico this winter to come and watch some Christmas films! This is just one way we can support schools across Shropshire so please get in touch to learn more.”