Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

It's double delight as Salop Leisure celebrates at awards

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

Shropshire-based caravan and motorhome dealership Salop Leisure has added a couple more UK awards to the company’s proud collection.

The team celebrate their award
The team celebrate their award

The company, which has been in business for more than half a century and employs in excess of 200 people at sales centres in Shrewsbury, Machynlleth and Stourport-on-Severn, has been named the UK’s top supplying dealer of pre-owned touring caravans.

Salop Leisure came close to completing a notable double, as the company was just two percentage points behind the winner of the best new caravan supplying dealer award, which it won last year. The company received a gold medal as runner up.

The Owner Satisfaction Awards 2023, held at Silverstone Circuit last Thursday, are based on surveys undertaken by Camping and Caravanning Club members and Practical Caravan magazine readers. A total of 4,735 owners completed the survey this year – nearly 1,300 more than last year.

Managing director Mark Bebb said: “We are delighted with these awards and very proud of the team who continue to work hard to provide great customer service.

“As a business, we are constantly looking to improve and that’s why we shall continue to strive to provide an even better service to our customers in 2023.”

Salop Leisure is a one-stop-shop for customers, who can buy, service, repair and store their touring caravans and motorhomes in Shrewsbury.

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News