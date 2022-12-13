It's double delight as Salop Leisure celebrates at awards

The team celebrate their award

The company, which has been in business for more than half a century and employs in excess of 200 people at sales centres in Shrewsbury, Machynlleth and Stourport-on-Severn, has been named the UK’s top supplying dealer of pre-owned touring caravans.

Salop Leisure came close to completing a notable double, as the company was just two percentage points behind the winner of the best new caravan supplying dealer award, which it won last year. The company received a gold medal as runner up.

The Owner Satisfaction Awards 2023, held at Silverstone Circuit last Thursday, are based on surveys undertaken by Camping and Caravanning Club members and Practical Caravan magazine readers. A total of 4,735 owners completed the survey this year – nearly 1,300 more than last year.

Managing director Mark Bebb said: “We are delighted with these awards and very proud of the team who continue to work hard to provide great customer service.

“As a business, we are constantly looking to improve and that’s why we shall continue to strive to provide an even better service to our customers in 2023.”