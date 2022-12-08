Oswestry care home catering manager serves up 20 years of support

Natasha Williams

Natasha Williams, 44, joined Coverage Care Services in 2002 as catering manager at Fairholme in Oswestry, a role she had for 15 years before becoming lead catering manager for the whole group.

She said: “I go around all the 12 homes carrying out the kitchen audits, supporting catering staff and home managers, carrying out inductions for new catering staff and helping out covering a home in the absence of the catering manager when short staffed due to holidays or sickness.

“I travel all around Shropshire, and as I move around all the homes I enjoy facing a new and exciting challenge every day. I have also met a lot of new people, many of whom have become really good friends.”

Coverage Care chief executive Debbie Price said: “The dedication and loyalty of our staff is one of Coverage Care’s biggest strengths, and I would like to say thank you to Natasha for her 20 years of excellent work.

“Our catering teams are a vital element of the brilliant care provided in our homes, and Natasha is a key reason why those teams work so well.”