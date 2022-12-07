Teldoc expands facilities with letting of Telford office

The ground floor suite at Telford’s Towergate House extends to approximately 5,007 sq ft.

The suite, at Euston Way, extends to approximately 5,007 sq ft and will be used by Teldoc – Shropshire’s first ‘super surgery’ – as additional offices.

Teldoc, which has a patient population of around 50,000 people, was created through the merger of three existing Telford medical practices; Oakengates Medical Practice, Lawley Medical Practice and Trinity Healthcare.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting of the suite for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: "Towergate House is a large detached headquarters office building which benefits from on-site car parking in an attractive landscaped setting.

“It was identified by Teldoc as suitable for their requirements in providing additional office space and we are delighted to have completed a letting.

"The ground-floor suite provides modern, predominantly open plan office accommodation, with a partitioned front reception and integral office/storeroom within the main area.”

The premises also include a kitchenette area, as well as separate male, female and disabled toilets located within the communal reception area.

Towergate House forms part of an designated office park development at Euston Way.