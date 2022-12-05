New art shop and gallery set to open up in Shrewsbury

Faye Pearson Jones to open art shop and Gallery at Shrewsbury’s Longden Coleham.

Towler Shaw Roberts has completed the letting of a ground floor retail unit at 118 Longden Coleham to Faye Pearson Jones, the owner of MRS JONES Art Shop & Gallery.

It will officially launch in the new year, with visitors initially invited to attend a pre-opening pop-up art shop from now until December 23.

Faye said: "You will discover a range of original artworks and uplifting gifts from artisans and makers from across Shropshire and beyond.

"In these difficult times, we think art is a wonderful way to celebrate the talent all around us."

The property in Longden Coleham, part of a popular local shopping parade a short distance from Shrewsbury town centre, extends in total to approximately 304 sq ft.

Faye added: "For the last five years, my husband Chris and I have lived in Belle Vue and really enjoy living here. When we saw the property come up in Longden Coleham, we were absolutely delighted.

"It was almost as if the space was designed to be a gallery and it’s in a great location within the hub of Longden Coleham’s thriving businesses.

"I was keen to move in quite quickly and the team at TSR were incredibly helpful in facilitating this for me.

"Collectively, my husband and I have over 40 years' experience working in the arts.

"As well as a practising artist myself, I helped establish the Willow Art Gallery in Oswestry with luxury furniture designer, Peter Vidal; a fantastic project of regeneration through the arts, which saw a disused car showroom transformed into an arts hub for the local community."

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting of the property for TSR, said: “We are delighted to have completed a letting to Faye Pearson Jones to set up a new art shop and gallery.

“The property, which benefits from being in a popular location, provides attractively refurbished accommodation.