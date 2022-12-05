Inside new-look Shropshire pub after a £420,000 revamp

The Bell Inn

The transformation of The Bell Inn at Tong has seen a brand new Farrow & Ball colour palette introduced into the venue, alongside wall panelling and bespoke tiling.

The Bell Inn

A new homely ‘snug’ section was added to the bar featuring cosy Chesterfield seating while the al fresco dining area has been updated.

Kate Harding-Jack, General Manager of The Bell Inn, said: “We are so excited to open the doors and to show our guests the final result of our refresh.

"We have invested more than £420,000 into breathing new life into The Bell Inn."

The Bell Inn

"The pub is much loved by its regulars, and we are so glad to see everybody back again."

The pub’s transformation has also seen major changes to the food offer and the menu has received a complete overhaul.

The Bell Inn

The new selection of dishes includes home-made chicken and chorizo kebab, oven-baked garlic flatbread, crumbled feta cheese and pomegranate seed salad, honey, fruity chilli sauce and seasoned fries, antipasti boards, and soy glazed salmon.

The Bell Inn

Situated within the Shropshire countryside, The Bell Inn is housed within a 250-year-old listed building, marked by an 18th century obelisk.