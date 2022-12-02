Shrewsbury BID in call to 'shop local' as part of national campaign this weekend

Music Bros, Shrewsbury

The national campaign celebrates the huge variety of independent businesses across the UK tomorrow and Shrewsbury can boast more unique shops, bars and restaurants than almost anywhere else.

Wyle Cop, the charming steep street leading from the English Bridge into the heart of the town, lays claim to the longest uninterrupted row of independent shops in the UK, and quirky businesses are everywhere you look around the town centre.

Shrewsbury BID is urging people to support them as we enter the busiest time of the year.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “One of the undoubted strengths of Shrewsbury is our wealth of independent retailers and hospitality businesses.

“Visitors always comment on the uniqueness of Shrewsbury – you genuinely cannot get the same shopping experience anywhere else.

“As the festive period gathers pace, Shrewsbury is a fantastic place to do your Christmas shopping, and Small Business Saturday is a very welcome national campaign to shine a light on the UK’s thriving independent sector.

“Despite the success of independent businesses, times are also challenging right now, so we would like to encourage everyone to come into their local town centre and support their local traders.

“Christmas is such an important time of year for our town centres, and it’s encouraging to see reports that shoppers are beginning to rediscover their love of high street shopping.

“Whilst online shopping can be convenient, there is just no substitute for exceptional the customer experience and expertise provided by our local businesses - and we very much support Small Business Saturday.”