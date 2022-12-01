Notification Settings

West Midlands loses a fifth of its cash machines in four years

By John Corser

The West Midlands has lost a fifth of its cash machines since 2018.

A new study has looked at the UK regions with the biggest decline.

Overall, since July 2018 the UK has lost 21 per cent of ATMs – 13,679.

London had the highest rate of fall at 25 per cent.

Financial technology experts from Swedish banking as a service provider, Intergiro, has investigated the impact of digital banking.

In the West Midlands the number of ATMS was down 1,195 in May this year from 4,817 in July 2018. It currently has 8.1 ATMs per 10,000 residents.

The South East currently has 6.7 ATMs per 10,000 residents, which is the lowest ratio overall.

Wales has lost 639 - also a fall of 20 per cent and has eight ATMS per 10,000.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

